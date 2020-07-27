Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) annual gross revenue grows 32%

Infant formula producer, Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) has released its quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2020.



Full year gross revenue increased 32 per cent to $62 million.



Bubs Infant formula sales increased 20 per cent in the fourth quarter and represent over 70 per cent of the company’s quarterly gross revenue.



Group gross revenue however decreased 5 per cent during the quarter because the previous quarter pulled forward demand as the pandemic prompted pantry stocking in multiple markets and challenging international logistics.



Shares in Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) are trading 5.39 per cent lower at 96 cents.

