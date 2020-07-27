Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR) appoints Sir Charles Lepani

Company News

by Katrina Bullock July 27, 2020 11:30 AM

Gold-copper development company, Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR) has appointed Sir Charles Lepani as a non-executive director with effect from the company’s AGM which is scheduled to be held on the 28th of July 2020.

His most recent roles were High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea in Australia (2005-2017) and Director General of Papua New Guinea APEC (2017-2018).

He has been an advisor and consultant to successive Papua New Guinea National Government Departments including the Prime Ministers Departments, Treasury, Finance, and the Law and Justice Sector.

Geopacific’s chairman Ian Clyne says “Sir Charles Lepani’s appointment further demonstrates Geopacific’s commitment to successfully delivering the Woodlark Island Gold Project”.

