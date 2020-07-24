Pental (ASX:PTL) to pay special dividend after boost in White King sales

Cleaning product manufacturer Pental (ASX:PTL), the maker of White King bleach and Country Life soap, will pay a one-off special dividend to shareholders after a surge in demand for its cleaning products due to Covid-19.



The company will pay the special dividend of 0.7 cents a share on 7 August.



Pental says there was sales growth in all of its sales channels in the 2020 financial year.



White King was sold in Aldi and Bunnings Warehouse stores for the first time this year.



The export markets including New Zealand and China are also experienced solid growth.



Shares in Pental (ASX:PTL) are trading 4.1 per cent higher at $0.38.