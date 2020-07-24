Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) announces first gold pour at Boorara gold mine

Gold exploration and mining company Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has announced its first gold pour in the first stage of the Boorara gold mine.



Mining continues ahead of schedule at the gold mine, which is located 10km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian goldfields.



The first ore processing was underway on 17 July 2020 after mining commenced at Boorara on 5 May 2020.



Monthly milling campaigns are scheduled through to January 2021.



Horizon Managing Director Jon Price said: “First gold production from Boorara is an exciting milestone for the Company and it is extremely pleasing to see the mine performing to expectations.”



Shares in (ASX:HRZ) are trading 3.45 per cent higher at 15 cents.