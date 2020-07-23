Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) reports quarterly production up 118%

by Rachael Jones July 23, 2020 11:50 AM

Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) reports that the quarter’s revenue and production results are the highest the company has recorded.

Quarterly production is up 118 per cent to 0.61 million barrels of oil equivilant versus the prior quarter’s 0.28 million boe.

A 61 per cent increase in gas revenue, despite the Orbost Gas Processing Plant’s variable processing rates and 21 days offline, gives the first indication of the uplift Sole will deliver to Cooper Energy.

Shares in Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) are trading 1.22 per cent higher at 42 cents.
 

