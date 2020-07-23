Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) begin the search for a new CEO

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 23, 2020 10:45 AM

The Board of Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) today announced that it has selected Steven Gregg to succeed the Chairman Paula Dwyer who will retire from the Board on 31 December 2020.

Mr Gregg is currently a Non Executive Director and Chairman of the People and Remuneration Committee.

Tabcorp also announced that David Attenborough will retire as Tabcorp’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer in the first half of calendar year 2021.

Shares in Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) are trading 5.51 per cent higher at $3.64.

 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.