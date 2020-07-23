Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) begin the search for a new CEO

The Board of Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) today announced that it has selected Steven Gregg to succeed the Chairman Paula Dwyer who will retire from the Board on 31 December 2020.



Mr Gregg is currently a Non Executive Director and Chairman of the People and Remuneration Committee.



Tabcorp also announced that David Attenborough will retire as Tabcorp’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer in the first half of calendar year 2021.



Shares in Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) are trading 5.51 per cent higher at $3.64.



