Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) see sales push through the pandemic

by Rachael Jones July 22, 2020 10:50 AM

Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) report total sales of approximately $405 million for financial year 2020, representing growth of around 12 per cent against the prior corresponding period.

The company expects pro forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for FY20 of between $33 million and $34 million that’s a growth of between 22 per cent to 25 per cent.

CEO and Managing Director Matt Spencer said, “During the year, all of our stores remained open and our Team worked incredibly hard to adapt how we operated to ensure that we continue to support new and expectant parents in these challenging times.”

Shares in Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) are trading 2.54 per cent higher at $3.23.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
