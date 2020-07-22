Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) report fall in toll revenue and traffic

Private toll road operator Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) report traffic and revenue recovered materially as the second quarter of 2020 progressed particularly in France and Germany.



Despite the global lockdown, traffic in France and Germany in the final week of the quarter was down only 15.1 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively on 2019 comparative traffic.



The weighted average toll revenue for Q2 2020 fell by 44.2 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period and weighted average traffic fell by 51.2 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period.



The Dulles Greenway in Northern Virginia was the worst affected with toll revenue down 64.9 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



