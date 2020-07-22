Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) report fall in toll revenue and traffic

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 22, 2020 10:50 AM

Private toll road operator Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) report traffic and revenue recovered materially as the second quarter of 2020 progressed particularly in France and Germany.

Despite the global lockdown, traffic in France and Germany in the final week of the quarter was down only 15.1 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively on 2019 comparative traffic.

The weighted average toll revenue for Q2 2020 fell by 44.2 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period and weighted average traffic fell by 51.2 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period.

The Dulles Greenway in Northern Virginia was the worst affected with toll revenue down 64.9 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) are trading 0.44 per cent lower at $6.73.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.