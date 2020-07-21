Ardent Leisure Group (ASX:ALG) prosecution in relation to the 2016 Dreamworld tragedy

Ardent Leisure Group (ASX:ALG) acknowledges that the Queensland Work Health and Safety Prosecutor has today filed in the Brisbane Magistrates Court three charges against Ardent’s subsidiary company, Ardent Leisure Limited (the operator of Dreamworld), arising from the Thunder River Rapids Ride tragedy in 2016.



They report that there has been considerable change at Dreamworld over the last few years as was acknowledged by the Coroner in his Report.



Dreamworld has taken substantive and proactive steps to improve safety across the entire park and continues to enhance existing systems and practices, as well as adopt new ones, as we develop and implement our safety case in accordance with the Queensland Government’s new major amusement park safety regulations.



All three charges are Category 2 charges pursuant to section 32 of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (Qld) and each charge carries a maximum penalty of $1.5 million.



Shares in Ardent Leisure Group (ASX:ALG) are trading 2.24 per cent lower at 33 cents.

