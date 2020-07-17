Alcidion (ASX:ALC) renews ACT Health contract

Biotech company Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) has renewed its ongoing support services contract with ACT Health for an additional 2 years.



The contract extension is valued at $1.3 million and effective from 1 January 2021.



It relates to the provision of integrated patient management system services.



Managing Director of Alcidion, Kate Quirke, says the company is “proud of [its] longstanding relationship with ACT Health and look[s] forward to providing ongoing technical support services that will support ACT Health’s ongoing commitment to providing highly integrated healthcare across all its facilities in Canberra”.



Shares in Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) are trading 3.3 per cent higher at $0.15.

