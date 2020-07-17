Alcidion (ASX:ALC) renews ACT Health contract

Company News

by Katrina Bullock July 17, 2020 10:40 AM

Biotech company Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) has renewed its ongoing support services contract with ACT Health for an additional 2 years.

The contract extension is valued at $1.3 million and effective from 1 January 2021.

It relates to the provision of integrated patient management system services.

Managing Director of Alcidion, Kate Quirke, says the company is “proud of [its] longstanding relationship with ACT Health and look[s] forward to providing ongoing technical support services that will support ACT Health’s ongoing commitment to providing highly integrated healthcare across all its facilities in Canberra”.

Shares in Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) are trading 3.3 per cent higher at $0.15.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.