Sezzle (ASX:SZL) opens $7.2M SPP

Buy now, pay later company, Sezzle (ASX:SZL) has opened its $7.2 million security purchase plan.



Under the plan, eligible shareholders can subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new shares, free of any brokerage, commissions or transaction costs.



The issue price will be $5.30 – which represents a 23.7 per cent discount to the last traded price.



This follows the company’s recent completion of an $79.1 million institutional placement.



Shares in Sezzle (ASX:SZL) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $6.36.