Westpac (ASX:WBC) slapped with class action lawsuit

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) has been served with a class action filed by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.



The claim, which seeks to recover an unspecified amount relates to ‘flex commissions’ paid to auto dealers during the period 1 March 2013 to 31 October 2018 inclusive.



Maurice Blackburn alleges that the ‘flex commissions’ unfairly resulted in consumers paying a higher interest rates on their car loans and that Westpac paid the commissions because it incentivised the dealers to set interest rates at higher levels than they would otherwise have been.



Shares in Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $17.88.