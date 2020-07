Auckland Airport's (ASX:AIA) total passenger volumes decreased by 94.7 per cent in May 2020 versus last year.



International passengers (excl. Transits) were down 98 per cent, transit passengers were down 98.3 per cent and domestic passengers were down by 91.1 per cent.



The decline in total passengers for May 2020 reflects the impact of the travel restrictions imposed by the New Zealand Government in response to Covid-19.



Auckland Airport's (ASX:AIA) are trading 3.1 per cent higher at $5.93.