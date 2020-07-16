Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) launches $50 million equity raising

by Rachael Jones July 16, 2020 11:00 AM

Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) has launched a fully underwritten $50 million Equity Raising to increase the Company’s balance sheet flexibility and to provide liquidity to help it manage the prolonged period of disruption to the global travel industry.

Travel restrictions remain in place and are expected to last through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

As a result, the Company expects TTV to remain at 10–12 per cent of previous levels until September 2020 and then progressively increase as State borders and potential trans-Tasman travel bubbles open.

