Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) report underlying Net Profit After Tax rose to $19 million, a profit growth of around 16.7 per cent.



Statutory sales of around $252 million, that’s a sales growth of circa 2.6 per cent.



Underlying sales (excluding Beacon Energy Solutions) of around $251 million, that’s a sales growth of circa 8 per cent.



Company stores comparative sales growth was at 7.2 per cent with online sales growth of 50.6 per cent.



Shares in Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX)