PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) poised to trade in Illinois

by Rachael Jones July 16, 2020 10:15 AM

PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) reports PointsBet Illinois, has been issued a Temporary Operating Permit by the Illinois Gaming Board.

This approval allows PointsBet to start retail and online sports betting operations in Illinois, subject to the Company’s partner, Hawthorne Race Course Inc, receiving a Master Sports Wagering Licence.

On 28 June 2019, the Governor of Illinois signed sports betting legislation into law.

Since then PointsBet and HRC have been working in tandem towards building a world-class, multifaceted sports entertainment venue centrally located at the Hawthorne Race Course, together with several off track betting outlets throughout the Greater Chicago Area.

