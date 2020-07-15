Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) see a record quarterly production

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 15, 2020 11:00 AM

Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) has reported a record quarterly production in the June quarter, delivering record production of 25.9 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent, up 7 per cent from Q1 2020.

This contributes to record first-half output of 50.1 MMboe, up 28 per cent from H1 2019.

They delivered increased sales volume of 27.1 MMboe, up 13 per cent from Q1 2020 and achieved record equity domestic gas sales volumes.

They did though see a dip in their sales revenue of $768 million, down 29 per cent from Q1 2020.

Shares in Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) are trading 0.8 per cent lower at $21.25
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.