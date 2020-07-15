Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) see a record quarterly production

Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) has reported a record quarterly production in the June quarter, delivering record production of 25.9 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent, up 7 per cent from Q1 2020.



This contributes to record first-half output of 50.1 MMboe, up 28 per cent from H1 2019.



They delivered increased sales volume of 27.1 MMboe, up 13 per cent from Q1 2020 and achieved record equity domestic gas sales volumes.



They did though see a dip in their sales revenue of $768 million, down 29 per cent from Q1 2020.



Shares in Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) are trading 0.8 per cent lower at $21.25

