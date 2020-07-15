Afterpay (ASX:APT) introduces Apple Pay for in-store payments

“Buy Now, Pay Later” company Afterpay (ASX:APT), reports that its customers can now use Apple Pay to make purchases through Afterpay in physical retail stores and online.



From this month select retail stores in the US will begin offering Afterpay.



Customers can initiate a purchase by simply tapping the “card” icon in the Afterpay app, which activates the Afterpay card in the Apple Wallet.



Similar to using Afterpay online, customers in the US will be able to pay securely and simply for their in-store purchases in four installment payments, without the need to take out a traditional loan or pay upfront fees or interest.



The service is completely free for consumers who pay on time.



Customers in Australia will be able to use Apple Pay to make retail store purchases via the Afterpay app in the coming months.



Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) are trading 2.8 per cent higher at $68.42.

