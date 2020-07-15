Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) resumes operations at Carosue Dam after fatality

by Rachael Jones July 15, 2020 10:15 AM

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) has resumed operations at its Carosue Dam in WA after suspending them immediately following the recent fatality of a contractor.

Ore processing will resume today, with underground development and open pit mining to follow imminently.

Saracen is currently reviewing principal hazards and controls, conducting workplace inspections and audits, and developing a return to work plan to ensure stoping activities at CDO can safely resume in the coming days.

Shares in Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $6.25.
 

