Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) resumes operations at Carosue Dam after fatality

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) has resumed operations at its Carosue Dam in WA after suspending them immediately following the recent fatality of a contractor.



Ore processing will resume today, with underground development and open pit mining to follow imminently.



Saracen is currently reviewing principal hazards and controls, conducting workplace inspections and audits, and developing a return to work plan to ensure stoping activities at CDO can safely resume in the coming days.



Shares in Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $6.25.

