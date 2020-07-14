Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) hits full year guidance

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 14, 2020 11:00 AM

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) achieved financial year 2020 guidance with managed Run of Mine coal production of 20.6 million tonnes.

They saw a record June quarter managed saleable coal production of 6.2 million tonnes, up 29 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

With managed coal stocks of 3.7 million tonnes at period end.

MD and CEO Paul Flynn “Despite drought, bushfires and COVID-19 it was great to finish the year so strongly and achieve our ROM and managed sales guidance.

Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) are trading 6.9 per cent higher at $1.56. 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.