Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) hits full year guidance

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) achieved financial year 2020 guidance with managed Run of Mine coal production of 20.6 million tonnes.



They saw a record June quarter managed saleable coal production of 6.2 million tonnes, up 29 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



With managed coal stocks of 3.7 million tonnes at period end.



MD and CEO Paul Flynn “Despite drought, bushfires and COVID-19 it was great to finish the year so strongly and achieve our ROM and managed sales guidance.



Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) are trading 6.9 per cent higher at $1.56.