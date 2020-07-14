The Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) preferred for $175m WA project

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 14, 2020 10:15 AM

The Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) says the Western Australian Government has named them as preferred proponent to build a $175 million ring road around Albany, Western Australia.

Construction is scheduled to start in September, and run through to 2023, the contract is to be completed in two phases.

The Project is being funded by the Australian and Western Australian Governments.

CEO Dickie Dique says their focus now is to sign the final contract and execute its delivery.

Shares in The Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) are trading 5.5 per cent higher at 6 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.