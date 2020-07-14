The Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) preferred for $175m WA project

The Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) says the Western Australian Government has named them as preferred proponent to build a $175 million ring road around Albany, Western Australia.



Construction is scheduled to start in September, and run through to 2023, the contract is to be completed in two phases.



The Project is being funded by the Australian and Western Australian Governments.



CEO Dickie Dique says their focus now is to sign the final contract and execute its delivery.



Shares in The Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) are trading 5.5 per cent higher at 6 cents.

