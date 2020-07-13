Cochlear (ASX:COH) CFO resigns

Cochlear (ASX:COH) CFO Brent Cubis has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities.



Cubis has been with the company since March 2017 the board has thanked him for his contributions including the recent capital raise.



The company has commenced a search for his replacement.



The news comes after the company last week received FDA approval for four new products from enabling smartphone connectivity for users, while clinicians and surgeons will benefit from new software and tools.



Shares in Cochlear (ASX:COH) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $189.55.

