Sezzle's (ASX:SZL) share price sizzles following $79.1 million cap raising

Fintech company Sezzle (ASX:SZL) has completed a $79.1 million capital raising at a price of $5.30 per share.



The placement price was a 23.7 per cent discount to the last traded price of $6.95.



Sezzle is one of the many buy now pay later companies which have rocketed higher in recent months, with its share price jumping 1700 per cent from its March lows.



Competitors Afterpay, Zip and Splitit have seen similar eye-watering growth, with Afterpay recently completing a $1 billion capital raise.



Shares in Sezzle (ASX:SZL) are trading 17.6 per cent higher at $8.17.



