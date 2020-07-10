Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) expects $390 to $410M EBITA as CFO resigns

by Katrina Bullock July 10, 2020

Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) CFO Paul Koppelman has resigned for personal reasons, including the recent death of a family member.

The current Group Financial Controller, Graeme Cassells will take on the role of acting CFO effective immediately.

This news came this morning as Nine Entertainment announced that it is expecting to report Group EBITDA in the range of $390 to $410 million for the 2020 financial year.

Wholly owned net debt at 30 June 2020 is expected to be around $300 million.

Shares in Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) are trading 0.36 per cent higher at $1.38.

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer.