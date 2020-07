Netwealth (ASX:NWL) grew its funds under management (FUA) by 35 per cent over the 2020 financial year, an increase of $8.2 billion to $31.5 billion.



This was driven by record inflows of $9.1 billion for the year.



There were negative market movements of $900 million for the year.



The company said it was expecting to exceed its previous guidance for the 2020 financial year.



Shares in Netwealth (ASX:NWL) are trading 6.36 per cent higher at $9.87.