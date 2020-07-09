Worley (ASX:WOR) increases stake in TW Power Services

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 09, 2020 10:45 AM

Worley (ASX:WOR) has acquired Ferrovial’s 50 per cent shareholding of TW Power Services for a cash consideration of $20 million, increasing its stake to 100 per cent.

The company is an operations and maintenancebusiness providing services to support critical power infrastructure across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.

They are experienced across a range of power technologies including solar, wind, hydro and thermal power.

Approximately one third of Australian power generation capacity is supported by TWPS. TWPS also operates, monitors and maintains gas pipeline assets.

Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 3.1 per cent higher at $8.77.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.