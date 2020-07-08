Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) says 2020 harvest is complete

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 08, 2020 10:45 AM

Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) says harvest has been completed and 100 per cent of the 2020 crop has been delivered to their Carina West processing facility.

With 60 per cent of the crop processed they estimate the crop volume to be approximately 23,000 MT (2019 crop volume was 22,690 MT).

Overall the crop quality is good, however a portion of the crop has been impacted by late harvest rains and wet storage conditions.

The wetter conditions have driven water price reductions, but have also negatively impacted the demand for almond hull from the stockfeed industry.

Shares in Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) are trading 7.77 per cent lower at $5.58.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.