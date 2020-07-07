Dexus's (ASX:DXS) DALT acquires two industrial assets

Dexus (ASX:DXS) today announced that the Dexus Australian Logistics Trust, in which Dexus holds a 51 per cent interest, has exchanged contracts to acquire two quality industrial properties.



The properties are 37-39 Wentworth Street, Greenacre in NSW and the Ford Facility at Merrifield Business Park, Mickleham in Victoria which have been acquired for a combined price of $173.5 million, (Dexus share $88.5 million).



Greenacre is a modern cold store and ambient facility leased to Real Dairy Australia and Tomkin.



Merrifield is a brand new prime grade logistics facility currently being developed for Ford Australia as their national distribution centre for spare parts.



The acquisitions follow the completion or exchange of more than $1.6 billion of property acquisitions across the group during FY20.



