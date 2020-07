Installment payment platform, Sezzle (ASX:SZL) has released their key operating metrics for the quarter showing Underlying Merchant Sales (UMS) expected to reach an annualized pace of $1.4 billion by the end of 2020.



The UMS has surged 58 per cent quarter on quarter to A$272.3 million that’s up 349 year on year.



Active Consumers rises 28 per cent quarter on quarter to 1.48 million, that’s 243 per cent year on year.



Shares in Sezzle (ASX:SZL) are trading 15.97 per cent higher at $4.72.