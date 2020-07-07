Afterpay (ASX:APT) is set to expand into Canada

Afterpay’s (ASX:APT) trading update for the three month period ended 30 June 2020 shows strong performance delivering underlying sales of $11.1 billion in FY20, more than doubling the prior corresponding period, up 112 per cent.



Active customers in the US have now reached 5.6 million while the UK has reached 1 million.



They are planning for expansion into Canada with launch expected in Q1 FY21.



They company today announced its $1.05 billion capital raise, to capitalise on the opportunity to scale globally.



Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) are in a trading halt, last traded at $68.

