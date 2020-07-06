WAM Leaders (ASX:WLE) to pay 3.25 cent final dividend

Wilson Asset Managements' listed blue chip fund, WAM Leaders (ASX:WLE) has declared a fully franked final dividend of 3.25 cents per share which brings the fund’s full year dividend to 6.5 cents per share.



The full year dividend is up 15 per cent on the previous financial year.



The listed investment company has outperformed the S&P ASX 200 by 10.4 per cent over the financial year.



The increase was driven by the fund's 2.7 per cent full year return.



Shares in WAM Leaders (ASX:WLE) are trading 2.78 per cent higher at $1.11.

