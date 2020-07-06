WAM Leaders (ASX:WLE) to pay 3.25 cent final dividend

Company News

by Anna Napoli July 06, 2020 11:15 AM

Wilson Asset Managements' listed blue chip fund, WAM Leaders  (ASX:WLE) has declared a fully franked final dividend of 3.25 cents per share which brings the fund’s full year dividend to 6.5 cents per share.

The full year dividend is up 15 per cent on the previous financial year.

The listed investment company has outperformed the S&P ASX 200 by 10.4 per cent over the financial year.

The increase was driven by the fund's 2.7 per cent full year return.

Shares in WAM Leaders (ASX:WLE) are trading 2.78 per cent higher at $1.11.
 

Anna Napoli

Finance News Network
Anna joined FNN February 2018 and also works with Channel 7 as a freelance producer. Anna has also worked as a lawyer and lecturer. She has also presented news updates for interstate news with Southern Cross Austereo.