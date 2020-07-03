Worley (ASX:WOR) awarded services contract for European battery project

Worley (ASX:WOR) has been awarded a services contract from BASF.



The contract is for engineering, procurement and construction management services needed to assist the BASF’s European battery material investment project in Finland.



The project is to build a plant that will produce precursor battery material for the European market.



The plant will be powered by electricity generated from renewable energy sources including hydro, wind and biomass.



Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 1.91 per cent higher at $9.08.

