Worley (ASX:WOR) awarded services contract for European battery project

Company News

by Katrina Bullock July 03, 2020 11:40 AM

Worley (ASX:WOR) has been awarded a services contract from BASF.

The contract is for engineering, procurement and construction management services needed to assist the BASF’s European battery material investment project in Finland.

The project is to build a plant that will produce precursor battery material for the European market.

The plant will be powered by electricity generated from renewable energy sources including hydro, wind and biomass.

Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 1.91 per cent higher at $9.08.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.