Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) in conjunction with its joint venture partner Rox Resources (ASX:RXL) has announced a reverse circulation drill program at the Penny West Deep South and Sovereign prospects.



Venus Metals specialise in gold and battery-associated metals exploration.



The reverse circulation drill program has commenced, and the company says its planned regional aircore drilling (approx. 4,000m) will also begin shortly.



Shares in Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) last traded at 30 cents.