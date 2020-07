Objective (ASX:OCL) has acquired government RegTech solution specialist itree.



Objective offers software for the public sector and financial services.



itree has intelligent RegTech solutions for government and industry.



They have achieved multiple industry awards including the 2020 RegTech Awards, social impact of the year winner.



Shares in Objective (ASX:OCL) are trading 4.54 per cent higher at $7.60.