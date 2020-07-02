Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) secures $1.8m contract with Red Bull

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 02, 2020 10:45 AM

Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) has signed a contract with Red Bull for a deployment of Bigtincan software with a total contract value of $1.8 million over 30 months.

The software will be used by Red Bull employees and distributors globally to help the users for remote onboarding and training, and to help promote and sell Red Bull products in customer facing scenarios on iOS devices and phones and tablets.

The company’s mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers.

Shares in Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) are trading 6.33 per cent higher at 84 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.