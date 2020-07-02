Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) secures $1.8m contract with Red Bull

Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) has signed a contract with Red Bull for a deployment of Bigtincan software with a total contract value of $1.8 million over 30 months.



The software will be used by Red Bull employees and distributors globally to help the users for remote onboarding and training, and to help promote and sell Red Bull products in customer facing scenarios on iOS devices and phones and tablets.



The company’s mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers.



Shares in Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) are trading 6.33 per cent higher at 84 cents.

