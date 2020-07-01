Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) sells US wholesale division

Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) today announced that it has sold its Los Angeles based travel Wholesale business to Down Under Answers, a well-established travel wholesaler based in Seattle.



Neither the sale price or the business are material to Helloworld’s results.



The sale of the US operations follows on from a Management review which concluded that this operation would be better managed locally in light of current circumstances.



The sale was completed on 30 June 2020.



Shares in Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) are trading 6.11 per cent higher at $2.43.

