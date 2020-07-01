Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) sells US wholesale division

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 01, 2020 11:40 AM

Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) today announced that it has sold its Los Angeles based travel Wholesale business to Down Under Answers, a well-established travel wholesaler based in Seattle.

Neither the sale price or the business are material to Helloworld’s results.

The sale of the US operations follows on from a Management review which concluded that this operation would be better managed locally in light of current circumstances.

The sale was completed on 30 June 2020.

Shares in Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) are trading 6.11 per cent higher at $2.43.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.