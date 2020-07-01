LendLease (ASX:LLC) expect a full year loss of up to $340 million

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 01, 2020 11:40 AM

LendLease (ASX:LLC) says total unaudited statutory loss expected to be in the range of $230 to $340 million after tax.

core profit after tax is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $150 million reflecting the impact of Covid-19 impacts across the Group.

This includes the impact of reductions in investment valuations in H2 FY20 in the range of $130 - $160 million after tax.

Development joint venture to deliver the first residential tower at One Sydney Harbour anticipated to contribute approximately $100 million to FY21 profit after tax

They won't pay a final dividend.

Shares in LendLease (ASX:LLC) are trading 0.65 per cent lower at $12.29.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.