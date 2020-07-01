Telix (ASX:TLX) granted FDA Break Through status for cancer treatment

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) reports that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy (BT) designation for Telix’s renal cancer imaging product.



The FDA will work closely with Telix to provide guidance to the Company on the development of TLX250-CDx for the diagnosis of “indeterminate renal masses” that have been identified on CT or MRI imaging.



The Break Through designation offers eligibility for Fast Track designation, more frequent and intensive interactions with the FDA, and the opportunity to submit a “rolling” Biological Licence Application (BLA) for their product.



Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) are trading 8.2 per cent higher at $1.39.

