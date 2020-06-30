St Barbara (ASX:SBM) confirms plans to complete FY21 work on the Horn Island JV

by Rachael Jones June 30, 2020

Advanced gold explorer, Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) is pleased to announce its joint venture partner St Barbara (ASX:SBM) has confirmed plans to complete a FY21 work program on the Horn Island JV, located in the Torres Strait, North Queensland.

Following up on the success of the recently completed FY20 exploration program and meeting minimum expenditure requirement of $500,000, a staged FY21 work program with expenditure of up to $2 million will focus on drill testing two high priority targets near the Horn Island gold resource.

Alice Queen is continually monitoring Covid-19 restrictions for the state of Queensland and will provide further guidance on the timing of the FY21 Horn Island JV work program.

Shares in St Barbara (ASX:SBM) are trading flat at $3.16.

 

