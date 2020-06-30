The CEO of Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) has resigned

The Board of Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) last night accepted the resignation of Rory Macleod as Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Company.



He has resigned from all Board and executive positions.



Further to the Company’s statement to the ASX on June 25, 2020, Freedom Foods has engaged Ashurst and PwC to advise and assist with ongoing investigations into the Company’s financial position.



Last week the company announced $60 million in writedowns but promised to honour farmer’s commitments.



Shares in Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) are currently in a trading halt, they last traded at $3.01.

