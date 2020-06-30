WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) sells 2.4 million shares

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) has been informed that RealWise Holdings Pty Ltd, a company controlled by WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, has sold 2.4 million shares (approximately 0.76 per cent of the total issued capital of WiseTech Global).



On completion of this transaction, Richard White continues to have voting control over approximately 151 million WiseTech Global shares, representing approximately 46.9 per cent of the issued capital of WiseTech Global.



Richard has confirmed his commitment to WiseTech Global and his intent to remain a significant shareholder for the very long-term.



Shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) are trading 0.1 per cent lower at $19.77.

