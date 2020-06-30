WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) sells 2.4 million shares

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 30, 2020 10:15 AM

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) has been informed that RealWise Holdings Pty Ltd, a company controlled by WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, has sold 2.4 million shares (approximately 0.76 per cent of the total issued capital of WiseTech Global).

On completion of this transaction, Richard White continues to have voting control over approximately 151 million WiseTech Global shares, representing approximately 46.9 per cent of the issued capital of WiseTech Global.

Richard has confirmed his commitment to WiseTech Global and his intent to remain a significant shareholder for the very long-term.

Shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) are trading 0.1 per cent lower at $19.77.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.