Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) revenue up 8.9% for FY20

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 30, 2020 10:15 AM

Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) released its results for the 53 week FY20 period, which saw strong earnings growth continue despite the impact of Covid-19.

Revenue is up 8.9 per cent to $981.7million from last year’s $901.2 million.

KFC Australia saw same store sales growth of 3.5 per cent, last year was 3.7 per cent.

KFC Europe same store sales decline of -5.8 per cent compared to last year’s -3.7 per cent due mainly to COVID-19 - Taco Bell continues its expansion with high brand engagement, with recent shifts towards drive-thru and delivery channels.

Net Operating cash flow of $149.3 million, last year was $97.5 million.

Shares in Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) are trading 13.6 per cent higher at $9.50.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.