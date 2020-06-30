Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) revenue up 8.9% for FY20

Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) released its results for the 53 week FY20 period, which saw strong earnings growth continue despite the impact of Covid-19.



Revenue is up 8.9 per cent to $981.7million from last year’s $901.2 million.



KFC Australia saw same store sales growth of 3.5 per cent, last year was 3.7 per cent.



KFC Europe same store sales decline of -5.8 per cent compared to last year’s -3.7 per cent due mainly to COVID-19 - Taco Bell continues its expansion with high brand engagement, with recent shifts towards drive-thru and delivery channels.



Net Operating cash flow of $149.3 million, last year was $97.5 million.



Shares in Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) are trading 13.6 per cent higher at $9.50.

