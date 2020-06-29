Official Ampol (ASX:ALD) MD & CEO appointment

Ampol (ASX:ALD) has officially appointed their current Interim Chief Executive Officer Matthew Halliday to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The permanent appointment is effective from today.



Ampol Chairman, Steven Gregg, says Matthew has done an outstanding job as Interim CEO through a period of unprecedented disruption following the onset of COVID-19, taking strong action to protect the company's assets and market-leading position, optimise cashflows and ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the business for employees and customers.



Matthew Halliday joined Ampol in April 2019 as Chief Financial Officer.



Shares in Ampol (ASX:ALD) are trading flat at $27.91.