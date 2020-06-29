New leadership roles created at Sims (ASX:SGM)

Sims (ASX:SGM) has created two new leadership roles within the metals business division: a Chief Operating Officer and a Chief Commercial Officer. Both of these roles will report to Alistair Field, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.



John Glyde has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Mr Glyde will be responsible for Sims metal processing facilities globally, transportation and logistics. Mr Glyde has been with Sims for more than 30 years, and he has held progressively senior leadership roles across the business in Australia and the United States.



Michael Movsas has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. He will be responsible for both ferrous and non-ferrous buying and sales for the metals business division globally.



Shares in Sims (ASX:SGM) are trading 2.3 per cent lower at $7.76.

