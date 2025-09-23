QPM Energy Announces Maiden Profit and Increased Reserves in FY2025 Results

QPM Energy Ltd (ASX:QPM), an Australian energy company focused on gas supply and electricity generation, has released its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025 (FY2025), reporting a maiden profit after income tax of $8.2 million. The company is pleased to announce a 12.6% increase in full-year group revenue to $120.1 million compared to the previous year. Electricity revenue saw a substantial rise of 32.5%, reaching $53 million.

MGP Field Operations reported zero loss time injuries and environmental incidents, highlighting a commitment to safety and environmental responsibility. The company achieved a total gas supply of 9.4PJ and reduced gas supply unit costs by 6.2% to $4.86/GJ. Capital programs, including a seven-well drilling campaign and gathering system optimisations, were successfully completed. QPM also announced an increase in independently certified 2P reserves from 331PJ to 435PJ.

Electricity generation reached approximately 220,000MWh from the Townsville Power Station (TPS) and the Moranbah Power Station (MPS). The acquisition of MPS has enhanced generation capacity and lowered operating costs. Subsequent to the year’s end, the overhaul of TPS was completed, and a feasibility study for the 112MW Isaac Power Station (IPS) demonstrated strong economics, leading to the procurement of two GE Vernova LM6000 gas turbines.

QPM will host a webinar on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 11:30 am AEST, where CEO David Wrench will present the FY2025 results. Interested participants can register via a provided link. Wrench stated that FY2025 was a transitional year, positioning the business for strong shareholder returns through operational and business development achievements. He also noted that the company’s reserve base and infrastructure provide a strong platform for future growth, particularly through the development of the Isaac Energy Hub.