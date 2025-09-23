Way2VAT Accelerates Growth with RBC VAT Limited Acquisition and $4.1 Million Placement

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V), a global leader in automated VAT claim and return solutions, announced it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of RBC VAT Limited, a UK-based international VAT advisory and compliance specialist. Way2VAT owns and operates a patented artificial intelligence technology that powers the world’s first fully automated, end-to-end VAT reclaim platform. The company serves hundreds of enterprise businesses worldwide.

The acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive from day one, adding approximately $3 million of revenue and $875,000 of EBITDA on a pro forma FY25 basis. The purchase price is £2 million (approximately $4 million) in cash, spread across two years, representing a 1.4x FY25 revenue multiple and a 4.6x FY25 EBITDA multiple. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is anticipated to close around 30 September 2025.

To fund the acquisition, Way2VAT has secured firm commitments to raise $4.1 million at $0.008 per share, equal to the last traded price. The placement will be conducted in two tranches, with the first tranche settling on 25 September 2025 and the second tranche subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting in early November. The company has also entered a debt facility with Bank Hapoalim for £500,000 (approximately $1,000,000).

Way2VAT CEO Amos Simantov stated the acquisition supports the company’s growth strategy focused on VAT compliance and consultancy services and that significant upsell and cross-sell opportunities exist between the two companies. He also noted the strong support from new and existing investors, endorsing Way2VAT’s global growth vision.