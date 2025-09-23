Terra Critical Minerals (ASX:T92) Identifies High-Grade Silver at Mole River Project

Terra Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:T92) has announced the identification of further high-grade silver mineralisation at its 100% owned Mole River project in NSW. Terra Critical Minerals is focused on building its critical metal portfolio in NSW, with projects including the Ottery Tin Mine, Castle Rag Silver deposit, Mole River base metals project, and Glen Eden tungsten deposit. The Mole River project area is adjacent to exploration projects held by Rapid Critical Metals (ASX:RCM) and First Tin (Taronga).

Additional high-grade sampling at the Silent Grove prospect has revealed significant silver, lead, zinc, and tin concentrations. Key samples include 400 g/t Ag, 6.09% Pb, 4% Zn, 0.55% Sn (sample G94/095), 203 g/t Ag (sample 070926-2), 165g/t Ag (sample 070926-4), and 148g/t Ag and 0.62 g/t Au (sample 070926-1). These results stem from surface samples collected by YTC Resources Pty Ltd in 2007 and a sample from NSW government sampling (Sample ID162303).

The Silent Grove prospect is located 7.5 km from previously announced high-grade silver mineralisation at Mole River, which included 24 outcrops of > 30 g/t Ag, up to 147 g/t Ag with associated Pb and Zn. The company considers the Mole River area highly prospective for silver-rich polymetallic mineralisation across the existing 13 km strike and the newly identified area at Silent Grove. Historical data review and further exploration programs are planned.

The company will continue to review historical datasets, including literature, LiDAR, and open file geophysics. Access approvals are underway, and a full exploration program will be developed following a thorough analysis of past work. The announcement was authorised by Chairman Andrew J Vigar on behalf of the Board of Directors.