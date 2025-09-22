Market record highs signal clear and present danger and opportunity

Global equities and credit markets are breaking all-time highs, creating what deVere Group CEO Nigel Green calls “a moment of extraordinary promise and elevated risk.”

He urges investors to seize the growth potential while recognizing that valuations leave little room for setbacks.

“Prices across equities and credit are signalling flawless conditions at a time when the world is anything but flawless,” he says.

The chief executive of the global financial advisory giant continues: “Investors now accept a record-thin premium to lend to top-rated US companies rather than buy Treasuries, showing just how much risk appetite has grown.

“Stock indices keep setting records even as political flashpoints multiply and the US economy shows clear signs of slowing.

“This combination demands careful positioning, but it also highlights immense opportunities for those who plan wisely.”

Major US benchmarks have surged to fresh peaks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are powering higher, joined by the Russell 2000 small-cap index after the latest US interest-rate cut. Investors now demand less than 0.8 percentage points of extra yield to hold high-grade corporate debt over Treasuries, the narrowest gap since the late 1990s.

Similar rallies stretch far beyond the US. The MSCI All Country World Index has struck a new all-time high and emerging-market equities are outperforming developed peers this year, reflecting a broad willingness to embrace risk.

Nigel Green notes that the buoyant mood contrasts sharply with an uneven economic backdrop.

“The US job market is slowing, inflation remains persistent, and geopolitical tensions from Eastern Europe to the South China Sea continue to escalate,” he explains.

“Investors must recognize that these factors can shift sentiment suddenly, even as markets look unstoppable. It’s crucial to understand that the higher prices climb, the less cushion there is if conditions change.”

Artificial intelligence remains a key driver of the rally, propelling a small group of technology giants to multi trillion-dollar valuations and creating what Nigel Green calls “an historic level of market concentration.”

He warns that such dominance carries systemic risk. “If one or two of these leaders stumble, the impact on major indices will be immediate.

“Understanding that exposure is essential. Many portfolios are more dependent on a narrow cluster of companies than their owners realise.”

Even so, Nigel Green underscores that today’s environment is rich with opportunity.

“This is a remarkable time to identify the next generation of growth,” he says.

“Clean energy, advanced automation, and AI are long-term engines for wealth creation.

“Investors who can distinguish true innovation from market hype stand to benefit enormously.

“Volatility is not the enemy; it often creates mispricing that disciplined investors can use to their advantage.”

He points to the global economy’s structural transitions as a guide for those seeking durable returns.

Rapid adoption of AI across industries, large-scale investment in renewable energy and infrastructure, and demographic shifts that reshape consumption patterns all open doors for patient capital.

“These forces will define the coming decade,” Nigel Green says.

“But capturing them requires far more than chasing the latest trend. It calls for deep analysis and a willingness to look beyond the obvious names that dominate headlines.”

Strategic preparation is, in his view, non-negotiable.

“Diversification across regions, sectors and asset classes is critical,” the deVere CEO affirms.

“Portfolios should be stress-tested against multiple scenarios to avoid over-reliance on a single economic outcome.

“The goal is to build resilient portfolios that can capture upside while withstanding shocks. This discipline separates those who preserve and grow wealth from those caught off guard when the cycle inevitably shifts.”

Nigel Green also emphasises the importance of professional insight.

“The temptation to chase momentum is strong when markets feel invincible, but thoughtful planning guided by experienced advisors can make the difference between lasting success and painful losses.

“Independent advice helps investors see the full picture and avoid emotional decisions.”

He concludes “Markets can remain strong for longer than many expect, presenting remarkable rewards, but that doesn’t mean risk has vanished. Now is the time to review holdings, refine strategy, and work with experienced advisors.

“Investors build real wealth by anticipating change, not by assuming the current environment will continue indefinitely. It never does.”