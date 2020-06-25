Accent Group (ASX:AX1) report boost in online sales

Footwear retailer Accent Group (ASX:AX1) says online sales strengthened over the months of May and June with financial year 2020 EBITDA 10 per cent above the $108.9 million in financial year 2019.



Over financial 2020 total like-for-like sales climbed 1.6 per cent, with digital sales over April to June up 150 per cent on the prior corresponding period. Digital sales in May totalled $29 million.



All stores were closed on 27 March and Australian stores re-opened for trade by 11 May and New Zealand stores reopened on 22 May.



This was enabled by the Jobkeeper program in Australia and the New Zealand wage subsidy scheme.



Shares in Accent Group (ASX:AX1) are trading 7.7 per cent higher at $1.47.



