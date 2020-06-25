TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) allocated Singapore spectrum

TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) advises the market that TPG Telecom Pte Ltd (TPG Singapore) has today been allocated 800 MHz of spectrum by the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority.



The allocation will allow TPG Singapore to roll out next generation 5G services in support of new consumer and enterprise use cases.



TPG previously reported it did not win any spectrum in the 3.6 GHz band.



The terms of allocation do not require TPG Singapore to incur any material upfront payment for the millimetre Wave Spectrum.



Shares in TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) are trading 1.2 per cent lower at $8.91.

